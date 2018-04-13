Faith on Fridays: Get ready for a community health fair - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Faith on Fridays: Get ready for a community health fair

(WWBT) -

Sheilah Belle lets us know whats going on this weekend in the faith community!

The 4th Annual Bridging the Health Gap Joy Run or Walk and Community Health Fair kicks off later this month. 

Find out more on 12 About Town.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly