Henrico teacher shows off weight loss on Rachael Ray

A Henrico middle school teacher's life-changing weight loss was shown off Friday on Rachael Ray's show.

Emma Lockard, a teacher at Tuckahoe Middle School in Henrico had tried to lose weight at the gym, but couldn't stay motivated

"After you get married, you're comfortable, you're happy and you're just not really paying attention to those sorts of things," she said of gaining weight.

One of her friends told her about Australian personal trainer and Instagram star Kayla Itsines, who has more than 9 million followers.

Itsines' 12-week program with 28-minute workouts "basically changed my life," Lockard said.

Lockard says that she now has the energy to play tennis and hike with her husband.

Check out Lockard on Rachael Ray, which airs at 2 p.m. daily on NBC12:

