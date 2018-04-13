Digital Dialogue: The dangers of teen driving

Getting a driver’s license is a rite of passage for many teenagers. It brings them freedom and a step closer to adulthood. But did you know crashes are the leading cause of death among teens?

In 2015, 2,333 teens between ages 16 and 19 were killed in the United States while driving, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Another 235,845 were treated in emergency rooms for injuries sustained in a crash.

To help save young lives during the high-risk warm weather months, our next Digital Dialogue is zeroing in on teen driving.

Parents, do you have a child about to get his or her license... or a teen driver right now that you worry about?

We will have a panel of experts on hand Tuesday at 11 a.m. to answer all your questions:

Martha Mitchell Meade, the Manager Public and Government Affairs for AAA

Melanie Stokes, the Media & Outreach Program Manager for the DMV's Virginia Highway Safety Office

Sergeant Keeli Hill, the Public Information Officer for the Virginia State Police

Trooper Mark Walsh, of the Virginia State Police's Motorcycle Unit.

They'll tell you what they see teens doing wrong on the roads based on real experiences.

We will also look at the rules of the road for teens, including how many passengers are they allowed to have in a car and other common distractions?

