Blue Bell Ice Cream to return to Central VA

Blue Bell will be back in Central Virginia in 2019. (Source: Blue Bell)

Get ready ice cream fans - Blue Bell Ice Cream is returning to Central Virginia.

The company announced this week that it will soon begin construction on a 14,000-square-foot distribution facility in Ashland.

"We can't thank our customers enough for their patience while we work to get back to Richmond and the surrounding areas," said Wayne Hugo, vice president of sales and marketing for Blue Bell.

Blue Bell closed its Richmond distribution center in May 2015 after a listeria contamination in its ice cream limited production and distribution.

The new facility, which will employ about 20 people, will serve localities within a 70-mile radius.

The company is also starting construction on a distribution facility in Suffolk this year.

"We are excited to share our great-tasting products with more people across the state," Hugo said. "Currently, you can purchase Blue Bell in a small section of western Virginia."

For more information about the company, visit www.bluebell.com.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12