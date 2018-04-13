Chesterfield crews respond to brush fire on I-95 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Chesterfield crews respond to brush fire on I-95

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Chesterfield fire crews are responding to a brush fire on Interstate 95 North, just south of Route 10.

The brush fire is in an area that is 100-feet long and 100-feet wide.

The Virginia Department of Forestry issued a burn warning due to the weather conditions. 

While the warmer weather means it’s a good time for camping and other outdoor activities, the dry air and strong winds mean it’s also a good time for fires to quickly get out of control.

