Chesterfield inmate dies after 1 day after incarceration

An inmate died one day after being booked into jail in Chesterfield. (Source: Chesterfield Sheriff's Office)

A Chesterfield County inmate died Thursday following a medical emergency one day after being incarcerated.

James P. Frazier, 45, was treated by deputies and medical staff, including using NARCAN.

Frazier was transported to St. Francis Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Frazier was jailed Wednesday after violating the terms of his release following an August 2017 conviction for possession of heroin.

