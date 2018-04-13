Central VA police agencies to participate in National Drug Take - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Central VA police agencies to participate in National Drug Take Back Day

Police agencies across Central Virginia will participate in the nationwide Prescription Drug Take Back Program on Saturday, April 28 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Henrico police will have three drop-off locations: 

  • Henrico Training Center, 7701 East Parham Road - Drivers must access the building from Shrader Road.
  • Varina Public Library, 1875 New Market Road
  • Eastern Henrico Recreation Center, 1440 North Laburnum Road

Here is a list of drop-off locations in other jurisdictions:

  • Amelia - Front sidewalk of Rite Aid Pharmacy, 15105 Patrick Henry Highway
  • Amelia - Amelia Pharmacy, 15412 Patrick Henry Highway
  • Ashland - Ashland Police Department, 601 England Street
  • Caroline - CVS Pharmacy parking lot, 18048 Jefferson Davis Highway
  • Caroline - Caroline Square Shopping Center parking lot, 104 West Broaddus Avenue
  • Chesterfield - Manchester High School, 12601 Bailey Bridge Road
  • Colonial Heights - Toys R Us parking lot, 1869 Southpark Boulevard
  • Goochland - West Creek Emergency Center, 12720 Tuckahoe Creek Parkway
  • Goochland - Goochland Fire and Rescue Company 5, 2710 Fairground Road
  • Hopewell - Hopewell Police Department, 300 North Main Street
  • King William - King William County Sheriff's Office, 4915 Richmond Tappahannock Highway
  • Louisa - Louisa County Sheriff's Office, 1 Woolfolk Avenue
  • New Kent - New Kent County Sheriff's Office, 11995 Courthouse Circle
  • Petersburg - CVS Pharmacy, 2100 South Crater Road
  • Powhatan - Powhatan County Courthouse, 3880 Old Buckingham Road
  • Prince George - Prince George County Sheriff's Office side parking lot, 6600 Courthouse Road

Unused or expired pills and patches will be accepted, but liquids, needles, and sharp items will not be accepted, both police agencies said. The program is free and anonymous.

Last October, Americans turned in 900,000 pounds, or 456 tons, of prescription drugs at more than 5,300 sites operated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and over 4,200 of its state and local law enforcement partners.

