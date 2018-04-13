Central VA police agencies to participate in National Drug Take Back Day

Agencies across Central VA will be collecting expired prescription pills on April 28. (Source: NBC12)

Police agencies across Central Virginia will participate in the nationwide Prescription Drug Take Back Program on Saturday, April 28 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Henrico police will have three drop-off locations:

Henrico Training Center, 7701 East Parham Road - Drivers must access the building from Shrader Road.

Varina Public Library, 1875 New Market Road

Eastern Henrico Recreation Center, 1440 North Laburnum Road

Here is a list of drop-off locations in other jurisdictions:

Amelia - Front sidewalk of Rite Aid Pharmacy, 15105 Patrick Henry Highway

Amelia - Amelia Pharmacy, 15412 Patrick Henry Highway

Ashland - Ashland Police Department, 601 England Street

Caroline - CVS Pharmacy parking lot, 18048 Jefferson Davis Highway

Caroline - Caroline Square Shopping Center parking lot, 104 West Broaddus Avenue

Chesterfield - Manchester High School, 12601 Bailey Bridge Road

Colonial Heights - Toys R Us parking lot, 1869 Southpark Boulevard

Goochland - West Creek Emergency Center, 12720 Tuckahoe Creek Parkway

Goochland - Goochland Fire and Rescue Company 5, 2710 Fairground Road

Hopewell - Hopewell Police Department, 300 North Main Street

King William - King William County Sheriff's Office, 4915 Richmond Tappahannock Highway

Louisa - Louisa County Sheriff's Office, 1 Woolfolk Avenue

New Kent - New Kent County Sheriff's Office, 11995 Courthouse Circle

Petersburg - CVS Pharmacy, 2100 South Crater Road

Powhatan - Powhatan County Courthouse, 3880 Old Buckingham Road

Prince George - Prince George County Sheriff's Office side parking lot, 6600 Courthouse Road

Unused or expired pills and patches will be accepted, but liquids, needles, and sharp items will not be accepted, both police agencies said. The program is free and anonymous.

Last October, Americans turned in 900,000 pounds, or 456 tons, of prescription drugs at more than 5,300 sites operated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and over 4,200 of its state and local law enforcement partners.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12