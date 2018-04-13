Engler: Michigan State's regrets response to rape lawsuit - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Engler: Michigan State's regrets response to rape lawsuit

By ALICE YIN
Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Interim Michigan State University President John Engler says he regrets the school's response to a woman filing a federal rape lawsuit against the university.

Engler said Friday that the school "provided an unnecessary amount of detail" - a response that he added was viewed by some as "violating privacy expectations." He faced a roomful of protesters, parents and sexual assault survivors of disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar during a university board meeting.

A woman sued the school and its counseling center Monday, claiming that counselors discouraged her from filing a police report after three Michigan State basketball players allegedly raped her in 2015.

The federal lawsuit is the latest development in a scandal rocking the university. The school is being investigated for failing to stop Nassar from molesting female patients.

