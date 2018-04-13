Stars coach Hitchcock, 3rd in wins, retiring after 22 years - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Stars coach Hitchcock, 3rd in wins, retiring after 22 years

By SCHUYLER DIXON
AP Sports Writer

Dallas Stars coach Ken Hitchcock is retiring, ending a 22-year career as the third-winningest coach in NHL history.

Hitchcock will become a consultant for the team he led to its only Stanley Cup championship in 1999. The 66-year-old says it was "the right time to step away and let the younger generation of coaches take over."

Hitchcock returned to Dallas this season after 15 years away, with stops in Philadelphia, Columbus and St. Louis. General manager Jim Nill hoped Hitchcock could get the Stars back to the playoffs, but a late-season slump kept them out for the second straight year and the eighth time in 10 seasons.

Hitchcock's 823 wins are third all-time behind Scotty Bowman and Joel Quenneville. He's fourth in games with 1,536.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Outrage in Sweden as 2 women pressured to leave Nobel group

    Outrage in Sweden as 2 women pressured to leave Nobel group

    Friday, April 13 2018 10:06 AM EDT2018-04-13 14:06:56 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-04-13 15:17:06 GMT
    (Johannes Bah Kuhnke/Instagram via AP). This photo posted on the Instagram account of Alice Bah Kuhnke on Friday, April 13, 2018 shows the Swedish Culture minister posing for a photo in support for ousted head of the Swedish Academy awarding the Nobel ...(Johannes Bah Kuhnke/Instagram via AP). This photo posted on the Instagram account of Alice Bah Kuhnke on Friday, April 13, 2018 shows the Swedish Culture minister posing for a photo in support for ousted head of the Swedish Academy awarding the Nobel ...
    Outrage and pictures of blouses have sprouted across Swedish social media in support of the ousted female leader of the prestigious academy that awards the Nobel Prize in Literature.More >>
    Outrage and pictures of blouses have sprouted across Swedish social media in support of the ousted female leader of the prestigious academy that awards the Nobel Prize in Literature.More >>

  • Comey compares Trump to mob boss, Trump cries "slime ball"

    Comey compares Trump to mob boss, Trump cries "slime ball"

    Friday, April 13 2018 12:55 AM EDT2018-04-13 04:55:28 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 11:15 AM EDT2018-04-13 15:15:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). FILE - In this June 8, 2017, file photo, former FBI director James Comey testifies before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Comey blasts President Donald Trump as unethical and “...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). FILE - In this June 8, 2017, file photo, former FBI director James Comey testifies before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Comey blasts President Donald Trump as unethical and “...
    Former FBI Director James Comey blasts President Donald Trump as "unethical and untethered to truth" and his leadership of the country as "ego driven and about personal loyalty.".More >>
    Former FBI Director James Comey blasts President Donald Trump as "unethical and untethered to truth" and his leadership of the country as "ego driven and about personal loyalty.".More >>

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger: 'I'm good' but 'not great yet'

    Arnold Schwarzenegger: 'I'm good' but 'not great yet'

    Friday, April 13 2018 6:55 AM EDT2018-04-13 10:55:13 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 11:06 AM EDT2018-04-13 15:06:34 GMT
    Arnold Schwarzenegger says he's good, but not great, following heart surgery.More >>
    Arnold Schwarzenegger says he's good, but not great, following heart surgery.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly