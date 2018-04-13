Fire danger high due to humidity, wind

Police agencies across Central Virginia will participate in the nationwide Prescription Drug Take Back Program on Saturday, April 28.More >>
Police agencies across Central Virginia will participate in the nationwide Prescription Drug Take Back Program on Saturday, April 28.More >>
Thursday’s outdoor fire danger is considered critical. The Forestry Department said all outdoor burning should be delayed.More >>
Thursday’s outdoor fire danger is considered critical. The Forestry Department said all outdoor burning should be delayed.More >>
The vandalism happened on Founder’s Day, a celebration of Jefferson’s birthday.More >>
The vandalism happened on Founder’s Day, a celebration of Jefferson’s birthday.More >>
The Caroline Sheriff's Office says a woman was walking along the road near Carmel Church when three men in a vehicle approached her at gunpoint and demanded money.More >>
The Caroline Sheriff's Office says a woman was walking along the road near Carmel Church when three men in a vehicle approached her at gunpoint and demanded money.More >>
It will only set you back $2.7 million, which is only $1.7 million more than what Griffin himself goes for these days.More >>
It will only set you back $2.7 million, which is only $1.7 million more than what Griffin himself goes for these days.More >>