Fire danger high due to humidity, wind

The Virginia Department of Forestry said fires can quickly get out of control. (Source: Virginia Department of Forestry)

The Virginia Department of Forestry has issued a burn warning due to the weather conditions.

While the warmer weather means it’s a good time for camping and other outdoor activities, the dry air and strong winds mean it’s also a good time for fires to quickly get out of control.

Thursday’s outdoor fire danger is considered critical. The Forestry Department said all outdoor burning should be delayed.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12