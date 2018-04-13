Public can view centuries-old ships uncovered in Alexandria

City officials say the ships represent one of the most archaeologically significant sites in Virginia. (Source: EYA, LLC)

All three are believed to date back to the 18th century. (Source: City of Alexandria)

The three ships were uncovered in March by archaeologists working in advance of a redevelopment project on the city's waterfront. (Source: EYA, LLC)

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - The public can get a good look at three centuries-old ships recovered during a dig in Old Town Alexandria.

The city has arranged for a public viewing of its newest discoveries Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. The ships will be covered before and after the viewing, in order to protect the wood from exposure.

The three ships were uncovered last month by archaeologists working in advance of a redevelopment project on the city's waterfront. All three are believed to date back to the 18th century.

A similar ship was discovered nearby in 2015.

City officials say the ships represent one of the most archaeologically significant sites in Virginia.

