Thomas Jefferson statue at UVA vandalized

The vandalism happened on Founder’s Day, a celebration of Jefferson’s birthday.More >>
The vandalism happened on Founder’s Day, a celebration of Jefferson’s birthday.More >>
The Caroline Sheriff's Office says a woman was walking along the road near Carmel Church when three men in a vehicle approached her at gunpoint and demanded money.More >>
The Caroline Sheriff's Office says a woman was walking along the road near Carmel Church when three men in a vehicle approached her at gunpoint and demanded money.More >>
It will only set you back $2.7 million, which is only $1.7 million more than what Griffin himself goes for these days.More >>
It will only set you back $2.7 million, which is only $1.7 million more than what Griffin himself goes for these days.More >>
While leading the deputy on a chase, the vehicle hit a blue Cadillac stopped at a red light.More >>
While leading the deputy on a chase, the vehicle hit a blue Cadillac stopped at a red light.More >>
This year's flu season has been one of the worst in recent memory with one physician saying it is the "most severe" she's seen in 15 years.More >>
This year's flu season has been one of the worst in recent memory with one physician saying it is the "most severe" she's seen in 15 years.More >>