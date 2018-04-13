Thomas Jefferson statue at UVA vandalized

Friday is Founder's Day at UVA, celebrating Jefferson's birthday. (Source: WVIR)

A statue of Thomas Jefferson was defaced with the words “racist” and “rapist.”

WVIR in Charlottesville reported it is not known when the vandalism occurred, but it was likely to have happened early Friday morning.

The statue is on the campus of the University of Virginia.

Friday is the school's Founder’s Day, a celebration of Jefferson’s birthday.

Jefferson was born April 13, 1743, and founded the University of Virginia in 1819.

