Police: 2-year-old in critical condition after falling out of window

A two-year-old boy is recovering after falling out of a second-story window at a Petersburg apartment complex Thursday.

Petersburg Police Captain Brian Braswell said the toddler climbed on a chair and fell out the window of an apartment in the Pin Oaks apartment complex on Sandalwood Court.

The boy was taken to a local hospital with a chipped tooth, but out of precaution was transferred to VCU Medical Center out of fear for unknown internal injuries.

Braswell said his condition is listed as critical for those unknown injuries.

The mother of the child as well as other family members were inside the home at the time of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been filed as of Friday morning.

