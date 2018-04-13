Fargo profits up, but potential settlement may change that - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Fargo profits up, but potential settlement may change that

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE- This Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, file photo shows a sign at a Wells Fargo bank location in Philadelphia. Wells Fargo reports earnings Friday, April 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE- This Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, file photo shows a sign at a Wells Fargo bank location in Philadelphia. Wells Fargo reports earnings Friday, April 13, 2018.

By MATT OTT
AP Business Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - Wells Fargo's profit jumped 6 percent during the first quarter, but that may be revised following an offer by federal regulators to settle a host of investigations into the consumer banking giant at a cost of $1 billion.

Wells is navigating several investigations tied to the opening by employees of fake customer accounts, unnecessary auto insurance policies, unfair fees tied to mortgage rates and other matters. The potential $1 billion penalty, first reported by Reuters, involves the auto insurance and mortgage fee matters, according to the bank.

Wells did not say if it will pay the fine and is "unable to predict final resolution" of the matter. It provided no estimate on potential costs.

Wells reported first-quarter earnings of $5.9 billion, or $1.12 per share, topping Wall Street's per-share expectations by 6 cents, according to a FactSet survey, That profit exceeds last year's $5.46 billion, or $1.03 per share, in profit.

The bank paid $1.37 billion in taxes in the first quarter, about 36 percent less than the $2.13 billion it paid last year thanks to the sweeping overhaul of the nation's tax policy by the GOP. The bank recorded a benefit of $3.35 billion last quarter due to the change.

The largest mortgage lender in the U.S. had revenue of $21.9 billion, compared with $22 billion in the first quarter of 2017. Even with interest rates rising for the past two years, Wells reported net interest income of $12.2 billion, down $86 million, or 1 percent, from the year-ago quarter.

Shares ticked down slightly in premarket trading and are up just slightly in the past 12 months. They have declined about 13 percent since the beginning of the year, a large chunk of that loss coming in early February after the Federal Reserve said it would freeze the bank's asset growth until it could demonstrate how it will prevent future scandals internally.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Outrage in Sweden as 2 women pressured to leave Nobel group

    Outrage in Sweden as 2 women pressured to leave Nobel group

    Friday, April 13 2018 10:06 AM EDT2018-04-13 14:06:56 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-04-13 17:57:04 GMT
    (Johannes Bah Kuhnke/Instagram via AP). This photo posted on the Instagram account of Alice Bah Kuhnke on Friday, April 13, 2018 shows the Swedish Culture minister posing for a photo in support for ousted head of the Swedish Academy awarding the Nobel ...(Johannes Bah Kuhnke/Instagram via AP). This photo posted on the Instagram account of Alice Bah Kuhnke on Friday, April 13, 2018 shows the Swedish Culture minister posing for a photo in support for ousted head of the Swedish Academy awarding the Nobel ...
    Outrage and pictures of blouses have sprouted across Swedish social media in support of the ousted female leader of the prestigious academy that awards the Nobel Prize in Literature.More >>
    Outrage and pictures of blouses have sprouted across Swedish social media in support of the ousted female leader of the prestigious academy that awards the Nobel Prize in Literature.More >>

  • Video: Will Ferrell treated after rollover freeway crash

    Video: Will Ferrell treated after rollover freeway crash

    Friday, April 13 2018 1:35 PM EDT2018-04-13 17:35:35 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 1:56 PM EDT2018-04-13 17:56:06 GMT
    Video shows that actor Will Ferrell treated by paramedics after a rollover crash on a Los Angeles-area freeway.More >>
    Video shows that actor Will Ferrell treated by paramedics after a rollover crash on a Los Angeles-area freeway.More >>

  • Comey compares Trump to mob boss, Trump cries "slime ball"

    Comey compares Trump to mob boss, Trump cries "slime ball"

    Friday, April 13 2018 12:55 AM EDT2018-04-13 04:55:28 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 1:48 PM EDT2018-04-13 17:48:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). FILE - In this June 8, 2017, file photo, former FBI director James Comey testifies before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Comey blasts President Donald Trump as unethical and “...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). FILE - In this June 8, 2017, file photo, former FBI director James Comey testifies before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Comey blasts President Donald Trump as unethical and “...
    Former FBI Director James Comey blasts President Donald Trump as "unethical and untethered to truth" and his leadership of the country as "ego driven and about personal loyalty.".More >>
    Former FBI Director James Comey blasts President Donald Trump as "unethical and untethered to truth" and his leadership of the country as "ego driven and about personal loyalty.".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly