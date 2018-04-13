JPMorgan's 1Q profit rises 35 percent, helped by lower taxes

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2015, file photo, people walk past a branch of Chase bank, in New York. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reports earnings Friday, April 13, 2018.

NEW YORK (AP) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. says its first-quarter profit jumped 35 percent from a year ago, helped by higher interest rates and a lower tax bill due to the recently passed tax law.

JPMorgan says it earned $8.71 billion in the first quarter, or $2.37 a share, up from $6.45 billion, or $1.65 a share, in the same period a year earlier. The results beat the expectations of analysts, who were looking for JPMorgan to earn $2.28 a share.

The bank benefited from the new Trump tax law. While pretax income rose by $2 billion in the quarter, the company paid $240 million less in taxes compared to a year earlier.

JPMorgan's quarterly revenue was $28.52 billion, up from $25.85 billion

