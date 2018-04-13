EU wants Facebook's Zuckerberg to testify over data scandal

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a House Energy and Commerce hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, April 11, 2018, about the use of Facebook data to target American voters in the 2016 election and data...

BRUSSELS (AP) - The European Union is calling on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify at the legislature of the 28-nation bloc about the widening data privacy scandal at his company.

EU Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova had a phone exchange with Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and said on Friday that Zuckerberg should act on the Parliament's invitation to come explain the situation.

Last week, Facebook acknowledged that up to 2.7 million people in the EU may have been victim of improper data sharing involving political consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica.

On Friday, Jourova said that Facebook was "working on an audit of other possibly dangerous apps now."

Zuckerberg this week testified before the U.S. Congress about the scandal.

