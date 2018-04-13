Armed robbery reported near VA hospital early Friday - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Armed robbery reported near VA hospital early Friday

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Police are looking for two suspects. (Source: NBC12) Police are looking for two suspects. (Source: NBC12)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Richmond police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred early Friday morning.

A man and a woman got out of a car on Hull Street near the VA hospital when two men with guns demanded their belongings, police said.

No shots were fired, and no one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly