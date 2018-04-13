New Volkswagen CEO: We must change faster - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

New Volkswagen CEO: We must change faster

(Swen Pfoertner/dpa via AP). A green traffic light shines in front of the Volkswagen logo outside the company's headquarters in Wolfsburg, northern Germany, Friday, April 13, 2018 one day after the supervisory board decided on a new leadership structure. (Swen Pfoertner/dpa via AP). A green traffic light shines in front of the Volkswagen logo outside the company's headquarters in Wolfsburg, northern Germany, Friday, April 13, 2018 one day after the supervisory board decided on a new leadership structure.
(AP Photo/Tony Ding, File). FILE - In a Jan. 9, 2017, file photo, Herbert Diess, chairman of the Volkswagen brand, poses with the I.D. Buzz all-electric concept van, at the North American International Auto Show, in Detroit. Volkswagen's supervisory bo... (AP Photo/Tony Ding, File). FILE - In a Jan. 9, 2017, file photo, Herbert Diess, chairman of the Volkswagen brand, poses with the I.D. Buzz all-electric concept van, at the North American International Auto Show, in Detroit. Volkswagen's supervisory bo...
(AP Photo/Tony Ding, file). FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2018 Volkswagen brand Chairman Herbert Diess speaks at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. The supervisory board of the German car maker is convening Thursday, April 12, 2018 to dis... (AP Photo/Tony Ding, file). FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2018 Volkswagen brand Chairman Herbert Diess speaks at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. The supervisory board of the German car maker is convening Thursday, April 12, 2018 to dis...
(AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File). FILE - In this March 14, 2017 file photo Herbert Diess, Chairman of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand, attends a press conference of the German Volkswagen company in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volks... (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File). FILE - In this March 14, 2017 file photo Herbert Diess, Chairman of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand, attends a press conference of the German Volkswagen company in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volks...

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) - Volkswagen's new CEO says the automaker must "significantly step up the pace" as it pushes ahead with electric and self-driving vehicle technology and offers transportation as a digitally driven service.

Herbert Diess said Friday that a newly announced management structure bundling the company's dozen brands in just three divisions would mean faster decisions as the company keeps up with sweeping change in how people use cars.

The 59-year-old Diess was named on Thursday as the company's new CEO, replacing Matthias Mueller.

As CEO, Diess will also be responsible for the company's mass market brands Volkswagen, SEAT and Skoda, as well as digital services and vehicle software. Luxury group Audi will be placed in a separate premium division and high-end brands Porsche, Bentley, Bugatti and Lamborghini in a super-premium group.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Constand to confront Cosby after parade of women take aim

    Constand to confront Cosby after parade of women take aim

    Friday, April 13 2018 12:56 AM EDT2018-04-13 04:56:21 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 6:16 AM EDT2018-04-13 10:16:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby leaves his sexual assault trial for the day, Thursday, April 12, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby leaves his sexual assault trial for the day, Thursday, April 12, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

    Bill Cosby's chief accuser is set to take the witness stand at his sexual assault retrial.

    More >>

    Bill Cosby's chief accuser is set to take the witness stand at his sexual assault retrial.

    More >>

  • Heather Locklear pleads not guilty to battery of deputies

    Heather Locklear pleads not guilty to battery of deputies

    Thursday, April 12 2018 3:44 PM EDT2018-04-12 19:44:50 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-04-13 09:26:23 GMT
    (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In a July 24, 2013 file photo, Heather Locklear arrives at the TNT 25th Anniversary Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. Locklear has pleaded not guilty to attacking deputies who answer...(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In a July 24, 2013 file photo, Heather Locklear arrives at the TNT 25th Anniversary Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. Locklear has pleaded not guilty to attacking deputies who answer...
    Heather Locklear has pleaded not guilty to attacking deputies who answered a domestic violence call at her Southern California home.More >>
    Heather Locklear has pleaded not guilty to attacking deputies who answered a domestic violence call at her Southern California home.More >>

  • Civil War history wins $5,000 award

    Civil War history wins $5,000 award

    Thursday, April 12 2018 8:55 PM EDT2018-04-13 00:55:10 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-04-13 09:26:20 GMT
    A Civil War history focusing on the Army of the Potamac has won a $5,000 award.More >>
    A Civil War history focusing on the Army of the Potamac has won a $5,000 award.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly