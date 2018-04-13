Germany's Volkswagen reorganizes management, replaces CEO - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Germany's Volkswagen reorganizes management, replaces CEO

(Swen Pfoertner/dpa via AP). A green traffic light shines in front of the Volkswagen logo outside the company's headquarters in Wolfsburg, northern Germany, Friday, April 13, 2018 one day after the supervisory board decided on a new leadership structure. (Swen Pfoertner/dpa via AP). A green traffic light shines in front of the Volkswagen logo outside the company's headquarters in Wolfsburg, northern Germany, Friday, April 13, 2018 one day after the supervisory board decided on a new leadership structure.
(AP Photo/Tony Ding, File). FILE - In a Jan. 9, 2017, file photo, Herbert Diess, chairman of the Volkswagen brand, poses with the I.D. Buzz all-electric concept van, at the North American International Auto Show, in Detroit. Volkswagen's supervisory bo... (AP Photo/Tony Ding, File). FILE - In a Jan. 9, 2017, file photo, Herbert Diess, chairman of the Volkswagen brand, poses with the I.D. Buzz all-electric concept van, at the North American International Auto Show, in Detroit. Volkswagen's supervisory bo...
(AP Photo/Tony Ding, file). FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2018 Volkswagen brand Chairman Herbert Diess speaks at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. The supervisory board of the German car maker is convening Thursday, April 12, 2018 to dis... (AP Photo/Tony Ding, file). FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2018 Volkswagen brand Chairman Herbert Diess speaks at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. The supervisory board of the German car maker is convening Thursday, April 12, 2018 to dis...
(AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File). FILE - In this March 14, 2017 file photo Herbert Diess, Chairman of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand, attends a press conference of the German Volkswagen company in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volks... (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File). FILE - In this March 14, 2017 file photo Herbert Diess, Chairman of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand, attends a press conference of the German Volkswagen company in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volks...

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) - German automaker Volkswagen is creating a new management structure it says will enable faster decision-making as autonomous and electric cars transform the industry.

The Wolfsburg-based automaker is to release on Friday details about plans to reorganize its management into six broad business areas plus China. It announced Thursday CEO Matthias Mueller was being replaced with core brand head Herbert Diess.

Diess, a former BMW executive, has had the task of negotiating restructuring and cost-cutting with German worker representatives since becoming Volkswagen brand head in 2015.

The new structure will include three brand groups: volume products, premium and super premium. The automaker includes brands Volkswagen, Skoda, Audi, Lamborghini and Bentley.

Mueller became CEO in 2015 when Martin Winterkorn resigned over the company's scandal over cars rigged to cheat on emissions tests.

