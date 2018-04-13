Germany's Volkswagen reorganizes management, replaces CEO

(AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File). FILE - In this March 14, 2017 file photo Herbert Diess, Chairman of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand, attends a press conference of the German Volkswagen company in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volks...

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) - German automaker Volkswagen is creating a new management structure it says will enable faster decision-making as autonomous and electric cars transform the industry.

The Wolfsburg-based automaker is to release on Friday details about plans to reorganize its management into six broad business areas plus China. It announced Thursday CEO Matthias Mueller was being replaced with core brand head Herbert Diess.

Diess, a former BMW executive, has had the task of negotiating restructuring and cost-cutting with German worker representatives since becoming Volkswagen brand head in 2015.

The new structure will include three brand groups: volume products, premium and super premium. The automaker includes brands Volkswagen, Skoda, Audi, Lamborghini and Bentley.

Mueller became CEO in 2015 when Martin Winterkorn resigned over the company's scandal over cars rigged to cheat on emissions tests.

