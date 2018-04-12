Collegiate product Speight transferring to UCLA - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Collegiate product Speight transferring to UCLA

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Collegiate graduate Wilton Speight will play his final year of football eligibility at UCLA, he announced on Thursday. Speight had earned the starting job the last two seasons at Michigan, before injuries shortened both campaigns.

The former Cougar announced his intention to transfer in November and revealed his final decision on Thursday.

Speight started eleven games in 2016, throwing 18 touchdown passes, before suffering a shoulder injury. He would go down with a back injury just four games into last season. He's thrown 22 career touchdown passes and ten interceptions.

UCLA finished 6-7 in 2017. Speight will compete with two other signal callers for the starting job in Westwood.

