$1.6M IT headquarters expansion to bring 51 jobs to Henrico

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced on Thursday that 51 new jobs are coming to Henrico County.

The consulting firm UDig has invested $1.6 million to expand its headquarters in the county.

"Innovative companies like UDig have recognized that Virginia is the ideal home for technology companies looking to grow, because we have the most robust tech labor pool in the nation," said Governor Northam, speaking at the event. “In addition to a top-notch workforce, Henrico County and the Commonwealth offer competitive operating costs, outstanding infrastructure, and a strong higher education system that provides pipeline of talent. Virginia is proud to serve as UDig’s home base as the company grows, and we look forward to our continued corporate partnership."

"UDig will nearly double its employee count with this expansion in Henrico County, and we’re thrilled the Virginia Jobs Investment Program can support this small business’ substantial growth," said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Esther Lee. "Fostering the success of companies that represent high-tech entrepreneurship is critical to our efforts to diversify Virginia’s economy, and we thank UDig for reinvesting in the Commonwealth and creating 51 new, 21st-century jobs."

