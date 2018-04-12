Man arrested; investigators seize cocaine, guns, armor and cash

Deputies found cocaine, three firearms, a rifle, a shotgun and pistol ammunition, body armor and $1,609 at a home in the 1000 block of Chestnut Road in Alberta.More >>
The $41 million building features a state-of-the-art auditorium, outdoor gardens, and four galleries to host art shows throughout the year.More >>
Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving an ambulance responding to the scene of another crash on I-64.More >>
An 85-year-old Korean War Veteran becomes the victim of identity thieves. He says $34,000 was stolen from his bank account. He thought he lost it all - until 12 On Your Side got involved.More >>
Sunday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms late in the day, mainly from around sunset through the overnight hours.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.More >>
The Louisiana Health Department has started reaching out to people who attended a particular WWE event last week.More >>
Wilmington resident Chris Hobbs has worked his entire life earning a living using his two hands.More >>
The Alabama punter is really just as humble as it gets. He said none of this was planned, but that God moved him enough to ask the President of the United States if he could pray over him.More >>
The man suspected of shooting a woman and an officer during a standoff, leading to her death and wounding the officer, is moved to a different jail after breaking a water pipe and flooding his cell.More >>
Crews have responded to a three-alarm apartment fire in the Carolina Forest area.More >>
