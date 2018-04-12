Man arrested; investigators seize cocaine, guns, armor and cash

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office’s Narcotics Division has a man in custody after a drug bust in Alberta on Wednesday.

Investigators say 50-year-old Keith Owens is charged with possessing controlled substances with the intent to distribute, possession of controlled substances while simultaneously possessing a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

Deputies found cocaine, three firearms, a rifle, a shotgun and pistol ammunition, body armor and $1,609 at a home in the 1000 block of Chestnut Road in Alberta.

Owens is being held at the Meherrin River Regional Jail under no bond.

