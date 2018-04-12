Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU opens next week

The Institute for Contemporary Art (ICA) at VCU opens next week. It is hoping to be a muse for art in Richmond.

"There are amazing possibilities for collaboration that the ICA can help foster, and conversations that we can help convene around issues that matter," said Stephanie Smith, chief curator.

The $41 million building features a state-of-the-art auditorium, outdoor gardens, and four galleries to host art shows throughout the year.

First up, 'Declaration' - an exhibit that addresses racial and gender injustice.

"This is basically a protest to those cultural institutions that have excluded people of color and people at a certain economic level," said artist Amos Kennedy Jr.

Kennedy is looking to connect the community and the ICA with his piece, filled with quotes from local barbershops and salons.

"It was an attempt from me to take an institution that is relatively new and say that now is the time you make a strong commitment to engage with the community," said Kennedy.

Smith says not only will the ICA look to work with local artists, but they'll open up new opportunities for them to grow.

"Bringing amazing artists and other thinkers from around the world here to Richmond, and in some cases giving them the opportunity to create new works in collaboration with citizens," said Smith.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12