Vehicle strikes ambulance into pedestrian on I-64

Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving an ambulance responding to the scene of another crash on I-64.

The ambulance was responding to a reported single-vehicle crash at mile marker 135 in Louisa County. They found a vehicle disabled on the left shoulder.

The ambulance was in the right lane and attempted to shift into the left lane - that's when, police say, a 2013 Honda CR-V struck the back of the ambulance, pushing it into the driver of the disabled vehicle, 23-year-old Herbert Tyler III.

Tyler suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Honda CR-V, 51-year-old Gerald Wolburg, suffered minor injuries. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police have charged Wolburg with following too close. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12