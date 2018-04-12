85-year-old war vet calls 12 after thieves drain $34K from account

An 85-year-old Korean War Veteran becomes the victim of identity thieves. He says $34,000 was stolen from his bank account.

He thought he lost it all - until 12 On Your Side got involved. The bank that would not budge informed On Your Side Investigator Diane Walker that it will return Carl Ray Bryant's life savings.

Bank of America would only say that questions from NBC12 brought people together on a corporate level. Banking officials decided to review the case again, and ultimately, return the elderly man's money.

The stolen money was all 85-year-old Carl Ray Bryant could think about since it went missing from his Bank of America account six months ago.

"It was $34,000...and they never called me," said Bryant.

He says two years ago, $10,000 was taken from his account. Like now, he suspected his 27-year-old granddaughter and her boyfriend. Heather Jordan is charged with two counts of credit card theft and two counts of credit card fraud and has a hearing in June. The boyfriend has not been charged in this case.

But here's the family's argument: steps were taken two years ago to protect his money. He reported his granddaughter, closed out the old account and Bank of America said his money was protected...but apparently, it wasn't.

"How would you like to wake up one day, and you ain't no money? None. You can't pay the light bill. You can't pay the telephone bill. You can't buy food," said Bryant. "The man told me, who gave it to me, that I changed the accounts, that nobody can get the money except you and that you have to have a picture ID and driver's license."

Bryant's daughter, Tami Fry, says the account was drained online. After she discovered it, Bank of America would not refund her dad's life savings, stating that they had given his pass code to someone and had authorized the withdrawals.

"They don't care that they made a pauper out of my father," said Fry. "They are going right on their way, making money in their pockets, and they don't care...I'm to the end of my rope. I've seen this man say he wants to kill himself because they took all his money."

Hours after reaching out to Bank of America, the company sent an email to Diane Walker, stating that it would be reaching out to the customer to inform him about how to recover his lost funds.

The family says they learned after the devastation that more could have been done to safeguard his money.

"She said there's a number you can call to block online access, and I said 'nobody told us this all these years?'"

Carl and his daughter are meeting bank officials in Colonial Heights on Friday. We're not sure how long the process will take, but Bank of America assured

Diane Walker by phone and email that the 85-year-old is getting his money back.

NBC12 will talk to him again when he does.

