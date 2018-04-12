Boston's Porcello loses no-hit bid in 7th - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Boston's Porcello loses no-hit bid in 7th

(AP Photo/Winslow Townson). Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Rick Porcello delivers against the New York Yankees during the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston on Thursday, April 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson). Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Rick Porcello delivers against the New York Yankees during the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston on Thursday, April 12, 2018.

BOSTON (AP) - Red Sox pitcher Rick Porcello lost his bid for a no-hitter when Yankees slugger Aaron Judge led off the seventh with a double.

Porcello stayed in after a 45-minute rain delay and retired the Yankees in order in the sixth. But Judge got New York's first hit in the seventh, and Giancarlo Stanton followed with a single.

Stanton became the Yankees' first baserunner when he was hit by a pitch in the fourth.

Porcello got out of the jam in the seventh, preserving Boston's 6-0 lead on Thursday night. He has six strikeouts and no walks.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

