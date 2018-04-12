Trump convenes task force to study US Postal System - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Trump convenes task force to study US Postal System

By JILL COLVIN
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has signed an executive order establishing a task force to study the United States Postal System.

Trump says in the order that the USPS is on "an unsustainable financial path" and "must be restructured to prevent a taxpayer-funded bailout."

The task force will be assigned to study such factors as pricing in the package delivery market. It will have 120 days to submit a report with its recommendations.

The order does not specifically mention online shopping giant Amazon. But Trump has been railing against the company and its owner Jeff Bezos, who also owns The Washington Post.

Trump has tweeted wrongly that "Only fools, or worse, are saying that our money losing Post Office makes money with Amazon" and has promised, "this will be changed."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

