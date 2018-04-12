Brooke Henderson takes Lotte Championship lead - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Brooke Henderson takes Lotte Championship lead

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (AP) - Brooke Henderson remained bogey-free to take the Lotte Championship lead halfway through the second round Thursday.

Henderson shot a 6-under 66 in 15 mph morning wind at Ko Olina Golf Club to get to 10 under. Ranked 14th in the world, the 20-year-old Canadian won twice last year and has five career LPGA Tour victories.

Mo Martin, the 2014 Women's British Open champion, was two back after a 67.

Pernilla Lindberg and Inbee Park were back together again on the leaderboard at 6 under, two weeks after Lindberg beat Park on the eighth extra hole in the major ANA Inspiration. Lindberg shot 68, and Park had a 69. Lindy Duncan also was 6 under after a 68.

First-round leader Shanshan Feng played in the afternoon.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

