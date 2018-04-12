Kelly, Austin suspended after Yankees-Red Sox fight - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Kelly, Austin suspended after Yankees-Red Sox fight

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Joe Kelly, left, throws a punch at New York Yankees' Tyler Austin, center, as they fight during the seventh inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Wednesday, April 11, 2018.

BOSTON (AP) - Red Sox reliever Joe Kelly and the Yankees' Tyler Austin have been suspended for their roles in the brawl between the AL East rivals at Fenway Park.

Kelly was suspended for six games and Austin received a five-game penalty. Each player appealed their punishments, and they are eligible to play while their appeals are considered.

Major League Baseball announced the discipline on Thursday.

Kelly, Austin, Red Sox manager Alex Cora and Yankees third base coach Phil Nevin also were fined. Four players on the disabled list also were fined for entering the field during the skirmish: Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia, and Red Sox infielders Xander Bogaerts, Dustin Pedroia, and Marco Hernandez.

In the seventh inning of New York's 10-7 win on Wednesday night, Kelly actually threw at Austin twice. The first pitch missed, but the second one drilled him in the back. The designated hitter then charged the mound, prompting both benches to empty.

The Red Sox were upset with Austin after he slid late into second in the third inning and his spikes caught Red Sox second baseman Brock Holt, who had leaned away from the bag after receiving the throw from third baseman Rafael Devers for the forceout.

