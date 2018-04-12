Zuckerberg flubs details of Facebook privacy commitments

(AP Photo, Alex Brandon, File). FILE- In this Tuesday, April 10, 2018, file photo Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington. Zuckerberg repeatedly assured lawmak...

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE- In this Tuesday, April 10, 2018, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington. Zuckerberg repeatedly assured lawm...

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE- In this Wednesday, April 11, 2018, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before a House Energy and Commerce hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Zuckerberg repeatedly assured lawmakers Tuesd...

By RYAN NAKASHIMA

AP Technology Writer

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) - Over two days of questioning in Congress, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg chief revealed that he didn't know key details of a 2011 consent decree with the Federal Trade Commission that requires Facebook to protect user privacy.

Zuckerberg repeatedly assured lawmakers Tuesday and Wednesday that Facebook is in compliance with that agreement. But he also flubbed simple factual questions about it.

At one point, he told Colorado Rep. Diana DeGette that he didn't know if Facebook had received a financial penalty in that settlement. It did not. At another, he acknowledged that he wasn't familiar with "all of the things the FTC said."

The FTC announced in March that it's investigating Facebook. Violations of the 2011 agreement could subject Facebook to fines of $41,484 per violation per user per day.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.