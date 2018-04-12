Zuckerberg flubs details of Facebook privacy commitments - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Zuckerberg flubs details of Facebook privacy commitments

By RYAN NAKASHIMA
AP Technology Writer

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) - Over two days of questioning in Congress, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg chief revealed that he didn't know key details of a 2011 consent decree with the Federal Trade Commission that requires Facebook to protect user privacy.

Zuckerberg repeatedly assured lawmakers Tuesday and Wednesday that Facebook is in compliance with that agreement. But he also flubbed simple factual questions about it.

At one point, he told Colorado Rep. Diana DeGette that he didn't know if Facebook had received a financial penalty in that settlement. It did not. At another, he acknowledged that he wasn't familiar with "all of the things the FTC said."

The FTC announced in March that it's investigating Facebook. Violations of the 2011 agreement could subject Facebook to fines of $41,484 per violation per user per day.

