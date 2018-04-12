Armstrong standout chooses Georgia Tech South

Armstrong High School's Toriano Lewis has signed with Georgia Tech South and will attend on a full basketball scholarship.

Lewis was a four-year starter on the varsity team and was the second-leading scorer this year.

He score more than 700 points during his high school career and was selected to the 804 All Star Game.

