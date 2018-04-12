Armstrong standout chooses Georgia Tech South

Armstrong High School's Toriano Lewis has signed with Georgia Tech South and will attend on a full basketball scholarship.More >>
The Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k Presented By Kroger will be taking place on Saturday, April 14. The race will kick off at 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of West Broad and Hamilton streets.More >>
The Richmond Flying Squirrels’ ‘Funville’ kicks off this weekend at the Diamond. Meet the Flying Squirrels down to the Diamond Sunday, April 15 for Bat Day! The first 1000 kids (14 and under) get FREE full sized baseball bats all to celebrate Jackie Robinson Day.More >>
The Cadets have won their first 12 contests, including a stretch of nine victories in 12 days, and now set their sights on a challenging schedule ahead.More >>
