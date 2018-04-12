Armstrong standout chooses Georgia Tech South - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Armstrong standout chooses Georgia Tech South

Toriano Lewis will attend Georgia Tech South. (Source: Mesha Hill) Toriano Lewis will attend Georgia Tech South. (Source: Mesha Hill)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Armstrong High School's Toriano Lewis has signed with Georgia Tech South and will attend on a full basketball scholarship.

Lewis was a four-year starter on the varsity team and was the second-leading scorer this year. 

He score more than 700 points during his high school career and was selected to the 804 All Star Game. 

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • SportsMore>>

  • Armstrong standout chooses Georgia Tech South

    Armstrong standout chooses Georgia Tech South

    Thursday, April 12 2018 5:45 PM EDT2018-04-12 21:45:55 GMT
    Toriano Lewis will attend Georgia Tech South. (Source: Mesha Hill)Toriano Lewis will attend Georgia Tech South. (Source: Mesha Hill)
    Toriano Lewis will attend Georgia Tech South. (Source: Mesha Hill)Toriano Lewis will attend Georgia Tech South. (Source: Mesha Hill)

    Armstrong High School's Toriano Lewis has signed with Georgia Tech South and will attend on a full basketball scholarship.

    More >>

    Armstrong High School's Toriano Lewis has signed with Georgia Tech South and will attend on a full basketball scholarship.

    More >>

  • Numerous streets to shut down for Monument Avenue 10K

    Numerous streets to shut down for Monument Avenue 10K

    Thursday, April 12 2018 11:49 AM EDT2018-04-12 15:49:38 GMT
    Runners take off at the start of the Monument Avenue 10K on Saturday. (Source: Lenora Dean/Facebook)Runners take off at the start of the Monument Avenue 10K on Saturday. (Source: Lenora Dean/Facebook)

    The Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k Presented By Kroger will be taking place on Saturday, April 14.  The race will kick off at 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of West Broad and Hamilton streets. 

    More >>

    The Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k Presented By Kroger will be taking place on Saturday, April 14.  The race will kick off at 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of West Broad and Hamilton streets. 

    More >>

  • Bat Day at the Diamond to celebrate Jackie Robinson

    Bat Day at the Diamond to celebrate Jackie Robinson

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 4:02 PM EDT2018-04-11 20:02:56 GMT

    The Richmond Flying Squirrels’ ‘Funville’ kicks off this weekend at the Diamond. Meet the Flying Squirrels down to the Diamond Sunday, April 15 for Bat Day! The first 1000 kids (14 and under) get FREE full sized baseball bats all to celebrate Jackie Robinson Day.

    More >>

    The Richmond Flying Squirrels’ ‘Funville’ kicks off this weekend at the Diamond. Meet the Flying Squirrels down to the Diamond Sunday, April 15 for Bat Day! The first 1000 kids (14 and under) get FREE full sized baseball bats all to celebrate Jackie Robinson Day.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly