NFL rejects Burfict's appeal, upholds 4-game suspension - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

NFL rejects Burfict's appeal, upholds 4-game suspension

By JOE KAY
AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) - The NFL has rejected linebacker Vontaze Burfict's appeal and imposed a four-game suspension for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancers, the fourth year in a row he'll miss the start of a Bengals season.

Burfict sat out the first six games of the 2015 season while recovering from knee surgery. He was suspended three games by the league for hitting Steelers receiver Antonio Brown in the head during the Bengals' playoff meltdown that season, forcing him to miss the start of 2016.

He got another three-game suspension last season after his egregious hit on Kansas City running back Anthony Sherman during the preseason. He also was ejected last season during a game at Tennessee for contact with an official.

___

More AP NFL: https://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • $30,000 rumor? Tabloid paid for, spiked, salacious Trump tip

    $30,000 rumor? Tabloid paid for, spiked, salacious Trump tip

    Thursday, April 12 2018 1:24 AM EDT2018-04-12 05:24:17 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 5:18 PM EDT2018-04-12 21:18:51 GMT
    Eight months before the company that owns the National Enquirer paid $150,000 to a former Playboy Playmate who claimed she'd had an affair with Donald Trump, the tabloid's parent made a $30,000 payment to = a former doorman at a Trump hotel. (Source: CNN)Eight months before the company that owns the National Enquirer paid $150,000 to a former Playboy Playmate who claimed she'd had an affair with Donald Trump, the tabloid's parent made a $30,000 payment to = a former doorman at a Trump hotel. (Source: CNN)

    The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.

    More >>

    The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.

    More >>

  • The Latest: Agencies are asked to probe $30K tabloid payment

    The Latest: Agencies are asked to probe $30K tabloid payment

    Thursday, April 12 2018 4:35 PM EDT2018-04-12 20:35:00 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 5:18 PM EDT2018-04-12 21:18:38 GMT
    A government watchdog group wants the Justice Department and Federal Election Commission to investigate a $30,000 payment by the National Enquirer's publisher to an ex-Trump skyscraper doorman during the...More >>
    A government watchdog group wants the Justice Department and Federal Election Commission to investigate a $30,000 payment by the National Enquirer's publisher to an ex-Trump skyscraper doorman during the presidential campaign.More >>

  • A new Kardashian arrives as Khloe gives birth to daughter

    A new Kardashian arrives as Khloe gives birth to daughter

    Thursday, April 12 2018 2:04 PM EDT2018-04-12 18:04:34 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 5:16 PM EDT2018-04-12 21:16:21 GMT
    (AP Photo). This combination photo shows television personality Khloe Kardashian at the NBCUniversal Network 2017 Upfront at Radio City Music Hall in New York on May 15, 2017, left, and Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson at the NBA basketball team m...(AP Photo). This combination photo shows television personality Khloe Kardashian at the NBCUniversal Network 2017 Upfront at Radio City Music Hall in New York on May 15, 2017, left, and Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson at the NBA basketball team m...
    Various reports say Khloe Kardashian has given birth to a baby girl.More >>
    Various reports say Khloe Kardashian has given birth to a baby girl.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly