3 people arrested after woman robbed by gunpoint near church

Three people were arrested Wednesday after a reported armed robbery in Caroline County.

The Caroline Sheriff's Office says a woman was walking along the road near Carmel Church when three men in a vehicle approached her at gunpoint and demanded money.

The victim says she was assaulted and had money stolen from her.

A short time later, a deputy pulled over a vehicle matching the description from the victim.

The three people inside - Savonne Henderson, 19, of Henrico; Naquan Moody, 18, of Mechanicsville; and James Willis III, 20, of Henrico - were arrested and charged with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and having a concealed weapon.

Cash and two handguns were found inside the vehicle.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12