Retired Chesterfield firefighter killed in AZ home

Police in Arizona are investigating after a former Chesterfield firefighter is found dead in a vacant home.

According to police, 63-year-old Charlton Hogwood was doing maintenance work at the vacant home he was found dead in. Police found signs of trauma and believe the homicide may be drug-related.

Lt. Jason Elmore with Chesterfield Fire and EMS says Hogwood was with their department for 34 years before retiring in 2011.

