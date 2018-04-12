Volkswagen replaces CEO Mueller, announces new structure - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Volkswagen replaces CEO Mueller, announces new structure

(AP Photo/Tony Ding, file). FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2018 Volkswagen brand Chairman Herbert Diess speaks at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. The supervisory board of the German car maker is convening Thursday, April 12, 2018 to dis... (AP Photo/Tony Ding, file). FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2018 Volkswagen brand Chairman Herbert Diess speaks at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. The supervisory board of the German car maker is convening Thursday, April 12, 2018 to dis...
(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, file). FILE - In this March 13, 2018 file photo VW group CEO Matthias Mueller speaks during the annual media conference of the Volkswagen group, in Berlin. The supervisory board of the German car maker is convening Thursday,... (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, file). FILE - In this March 13, 2018 file photo VW group CEO Matthias Mueller speaks during the annual media conference of the Volkswagen group, in Berlin. The supervisory board of the German car maker is convening Thursday,...
(AP Photo/Michael Sohn, file). FILE - In this March 14, 2017 file photo Herbert Diess, Chairman of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand, attends a press conference of the German Volkswagen company in Wolfsburg, Germany. The su... (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, file). FILE - In this March 14, 2017 file photo Herbert Diess, Chairman of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand, attends a press conference of the German Volkswagen company in Wolfsburg, Germany. The su...
(Chris Ware/Newsday via AP). In this April 10, 2018 photo, Kyle Cropsey poses with his 1971 Volkswagen bus in Lindenhurst, N.Y. Cropsey has the car of his dreams eight years after he slipped a note inside the window of the blue 1971 Volkswagen bus that... (Chris Ware/Newsday via AP). In this April 10, 2018 photo, Kyle Cropsey poses with his 1971 Volkswagen bus in Lindenhurst, N.Y. Cropsey has the car of his dreams eight years after he slipped a note inside the window of the blue 1971 Volkswagen bus that...

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) - Automaker Volkswagen is replacing CEO Matthias Mueller with core brand head Herbert Diess and announcing a new management structure the German automaker said would enable faster decision-making as autonomous and electric cars transform the industry.

The company said in a statement Thursday that it would group all its brands and management functions into six broad business areas plus China. It said the new structure would streamline decision-making in the individual operating units as the company deals with a rapidly shifting business environment.

Diess is a former BMW executive who since 2015 has headed the core Volkswagen brand.

The company also is replacing its heads of human resources and purchasing. Porsche sports car division head Oliver Blume was promoted to the top management body of the entire group.

Mueller, who formerly headed Porsche, took over as CEO unexpectedly in Sept. 2015 when Martin Winterkorn resigned over the company's scandal over cars rigged to cheat on emissions tests.

He led the company through the aftermath of the scandal and turned in record sales and strong profits in 2017. The company sold 10.74 million vehicles and made 11.6 billion euros in profit.

Board Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch said Muller had done "outstanding work" at a time when the company "faced the greatest challenge in its history."

Conventional carmakers such as Volkswagen are racing with industry outsiders such as Waymo and Uber to dominate new ways of getting around, such as autonomous taxis and car-sharing services in which people use vehicles only when they need them instead of owning.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Reports: Khloe Kardashian has given birth to a girl

    Reports: Khloe Kardashian has given birth to a girl

    Thursday, April 12 2018 2:04 PM EDT2018-04-12 18:04:34 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 2:59 PM EDT2018-04-12 18:59:37 GMT
    (AP Photo). This combination photo shows television personality Khloe Kardashian at the NBCUniversal Network 2017 Upfront at Radio City Music Hall in New York on May 15, 2017, left, and Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson at the NBA basketball team m...(AP Photo). This combination photo shows television personality Khloe Kardashian at the NBCUniversal Network 2017 Upfront at Radio City Music Hall in New York on May 15, 2017, left, and Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson at the NBA basketball team m...
    Various reports say Khloe Kardashian has given birth to a baby girl.More >>
    Various reports say Khloe Kardashian has given birth to a baby girl.More >>

  • Iraqi monster tale in running for international Booker prize

    Iraqi monster tale in running for international Booker prize

    Thursday, April 12 2018 2:54 PM EDT2018-04-12 18:54:44 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 2:58 PM EDT2018-04-12 18:58:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, file). FILE - In this Tuesday, May 24, 2016 file photo, South Korean author Han Kang poses for the media during a news conference in Seoul, South Korea. The list of finalists for the prestigious Man Booker International Prize fo...(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, file). FILE - In this Tuesday, May 24, 2016 file photo, South Korean author Han Kang poses for the media during a news conference in Seoul, South Korea. The list of finalists for the prestigious Man Booker International Prize fo...
    A monster story set in a Baghdad torn apart by violence is among six contenders for the prestigious Man Booker International Prize for fiction.More >>
    A monster story set in a Baghdad torn apart by violence is among six contenders for the prestigious Man Booker International Prize for fiction.More >>

  • $30,000 rumor? Tabloid paid for, spiked, salacious Trump tip

    $30,000 rumor? Tabloid paid for, spiked, salacious Trump tip

    Thursday, April 12 2018 1:24 AM EDT2018-04-12 05:24:17 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-04-12 18:57:14 GMT
    Eight months before the company that owns the National Enquirer paid $150,000 to a former Playboy Playmate who claimed she'd had an affair with Donald Trump, the tabloid's parent made a $30,000 payment to = a former doorman at a Trump hotel. (Source: CNN)Eight months before the company that owns the National Enquirer paid $150,000 to a former Playboy Playmate who claimed she'd had an affair with Donald Trump, the tabloid's parent made a $30,000 payment to = a former doorman at a Trump hotel. (Source: CNN)

    The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.

    More >>

    The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly