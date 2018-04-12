A new Kardashian arrives as Khloe gives birth to daughter - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

A new Kardashian arrives as Khloe gives birth to daughter

NEW YORK (AP) - Khloe Kardashian has given birth to a daughter with Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson.

The Cavaliers said Thursday they have excused Thompson from practice for the birth of his daughter. Kardashian's representatives have not commented on the birth, which was first reported by TMZ.

The birth comes amid a torrent of tabloid speculation about the couple after surveillance video showed the basketball star making out with other women. There has been no comment from either Kardashian or Thompson about the video.

It is Thompson's second child and the first for Kardashian.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star has long talked about her desire to be a mother.

