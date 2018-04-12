Flying Squirrels home opener sells out - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Flying Squirrels home opener sells out

Source: Flying Squirrels Source: Flying Squirrels
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

The Richmond Flying Squirrels home opener on Friday night has sold out. 

This is the ninth straight home opener at The Diamond to sell out. 

"It’s amazing. Incredible,” said Flying Squirrels Vice President and COO Todd "Parney" Parnell. "Through rain, sleet, cold; none of that mattered.  Squirrels fans show they are ready for us every year by starting the season off with a packed, energetic ballpark."

Tickets for the rest of the weekend's games, including Sunday's "Bat Day" to honor Jackie Robinson, are available at squirrelsbaseball.com.

You can also get in on the Squirrels fandom by downloading their emoji app.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • SportsMore>>

  • Numerous streets to shut down for Monument Avenue 10K

    Numerous streets to shut down for Monument Avenue 10K

    Thursday, April 12 2018 11:49 AM EDT2018-04-12 15:49:38 GMT
    Runners take off at the start of the Monument Avenue 10K on Saturday. (Source: Lenora Dean/Facebook)Runners take off at the start of the Monument Avenue 10K on Saturday. (Source: Lenora Dean/Facebook)

    The Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k Presented By Kroger will be taking place on Saturday, April 14.  The race will kick off at 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of West Broad and Hamilton streets. 

    More >>

    The Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k Presented By Kroger will be taking place on Saturday, April 14.  The race will kick off at 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of West Broad and Hamilton streets. 

    More >>

  • Bat Day at the Diamond to celebrate Jackie Robinson

    Bat Day at the Diamond to celebrate Jackie Robinson

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 4:02 PM EDT2018-04-11 20:02:56 GMT

    The Richmond Flying Squirrels’ ‘Funville’ kicks off this weekend at the Diamond. Meet the Flying Squirrels down to the Diamond Sunday, April 15 for Bat Day! The first 1000 kids (14 and under) get FREE full sized baseball bats all to celebrate Jackie Robinson Day.

    More >>

    The Richmond Flying Squirrels’ ‘Funville’ kicks off this weekend at the Diamond. Meet the Flying Squirrels down to the Diamond Sunday, April 15 for Bat Day! The first 1000 kids (14 and under) get FREE full sized baseball bats all to celebrate Jackie Robinson Day.

    More >>

  • Ingram makes NBA debut in Rockets' 105-99 win over Lakers

    Ingram makes NBA debut in Rockets' 105-99 win over Lakers

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 3:16 AM EDT2018-04-11 07:16:34 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 12:59 PM EDT2018-04-11 16:59:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill). Los Angeles Lakers forward Channing Frye gestures after scoring during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill). Los Angeles Lakers forward Channing Frye gestures after scoring during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Los Angeles.
    Chris Paul scored 22 points and the Houston Rockets beat the Lakers 105-99 for their 31st win in 34 games.More >>
    Chris Paul scored 22 points and the Houston Rockets beat the Lakers 105-99 for their 31st win in 34 games.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly