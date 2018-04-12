Flying Squirrels home opener sells out

The Richmond Flying Squirrels home opener on Friday night has sold out.

This is the ninth straight home opener at The Diamond to sell out.

"It’s amazing. Incredible,” said Flying Squirrels Vice President and COO Todd "Parney" Parnell. "Through rain, sleet, cold; none of that mattered. Squirrels fans show they are ready for us every year by starting the season off with a packed, energetic ballpark."

Tickets for the rest of the weekend's games, including Sunday's "Bat Day" to honor Jackie Robinson, are available at squirrelsbaseball.com.

You can also get in on the Squirrels fandom by downloading their emoji app.

