Buffalo Bills place guard Incognito on reserve/retired list

The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.More >>
Women who say Bill Cosby knocked them out with intoxicants and sexually assaulted them decades ago are finally getting a chance to confront him and they aren't holding back.More >>
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis, 24, was arrested Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport on a misdemeanor threat charge, the NFL reportedMore >>
Police tracked down a 14-year-old boy in Michigan who admitted to posting the threat about his middle school.More >>
Family, friends, and fans of Saints owner Tom Benson will gather Wednesday to pay their last respects.More >>
If there is an exact science to a proper Super Bowl celebration, some Eagles fans missed the mark. Case and point: A food fight and riot that took place inside a Sunoco gas station in South Broad Street in Philadelphia.More >>
A Hawaii veteran was one of 15 Medal of Honor recipients honored at the Super Bowl 52 Sunday.More >>
