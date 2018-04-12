Woods files entry to play US Open for 1st time since 2015 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Woods files entry to play US Open for 1st time since 2015

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) - Tiger Woods has filed his entry to play in the U.S. Open for the first time since 2015.

The USGA says Woods officially entered on Thursday, four days after he tied for 32nd in the Masters. Even exempt players have to formally enter the U.S. Open.

Woods hasn't played the U.S. Open since he missed the cut at Chambers Bay with rounds of 80-76.

The U.S. Open is June 14-17 at Shinnecock Hills on Long Island, where Woods made his U.S. Open debut in 1995 as the U.S. Amateur champion. He opened with a 74 and withdrew the next day with a wrist injury. He tied for 17th at Shinnecock in 2004 when he was in the midst of changing his swing.

Woods is in the last year of a 10-year exemption from winning the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines.

