Student wins $1K for 'Take Action Against Distraction' license plate design

Governor Ralph Northam announced the winner of the Take Action Against Distraction license plate design contest on Thursday.

Two-hundred high school students from all over Virginia submitted a license plate design depicting distraction-free driving. Panels of judges - including NBC12's Candice Smith - narrowed them to eight.

Kaya Windpainter won the competition and $1,000. It's her design that will become Virginia's next license plate.

Windpainter says she hopes to have a career in art.

"It's important to do art along with doing things that are good for the world, because it's important to have both,” Windpainter said.

The plate will be available for purchase this summer, starting July 1.

