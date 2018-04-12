Taste of Brookland Park to offer good food, family fun - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Taste of Brookland Park to offer good food, family fun

(Source: Brookland Park Area Association) (Source: Brookland Park Area Association)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Come take a stroll down Brookland Park for the first-ever “A Taste of Brookland” park!

The event on Saturday, April 21 kicks off at noon and will feature food from neighborhood restaurants, music and more.

Visit 12AboutTown.com for more information.

