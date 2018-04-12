Robert Griffin III puts Leesburg house up for sale

Have a drink at RGIII's bar in front of a picture of RGIII. (Source: Century 21)

You could own this home where former Washington Redskins quarterback RGIII used to live. (Source: Century 21)

You could own Robert Griffin III’s home.

You can’t live there because there is a tenant in place until May 31, 2022, but you can still say you own the former home of an NFL quarterback.

A Century 21 listing calls the house on Creighton Farms Drive in Leesburg an "investors dream."

It will only set you back $2.7 million, which is only $1.7 million more than what Griffin himself goes for these days, and less than 1/10th of what the Washington Redskins initially signed him for in 2012.

Griffin played for the Redskins for four years before being released in 2016. He was signed by the Cleveland Browns and released in 2017.

After not playing in the NFL in 2017, Griffin just signed a one-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens.

That deal is worth a $1 million base salary, according to NFL.com.

http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000924795/article/rgiii-is-back-ravens-sign-qb-to-oneyear-deal

The 9,000 square foot home has four bedrooms, six bathrooms, theatre, wine cellar, 3-acre lot, custom pool, waterfall, wet bar and massive closet.

There are also multiple framed pictures of Griffin, but it is not known if those pictures come with the home.

You can view the listing here.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12