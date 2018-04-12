Baby found dead inside NC home of Henrico couple accused of incest

An infant was found dead Thursday at the North Carolina home of a father and daughter from Henrico County who are accused of incest.

According to the Wake County Clerk of Superior Court, the address on Earlston Court in Knightdale, North Carolina, is the same one listed for 42-year-old Steven Pladl and his 20-year-old daughter Katie Pladl

Court documents say the father and daughter have a baby together.

In February, Steven Pladl was granted bond in a Henrico court and ordered not to have contact with his daughter. Jail records indicate that Katie Pladl is no longer behind bars.

The Pladls were living in North Carolina when they were arrested and extradited back to Henrico County.

Police said the incest crime happened at their home in the West End. It's a home they shared with his ex-wife Alyssa - who is also Katie's mother - and two younger sisters.

According to court documents, the incestuous relationship and pregnancy were revealed in journal entries written by Steven Pladl's 11-year-old daughter. The affidavit in a protective order shows the girl's mother Alyssa, who is also Katie's mother, discovered the journal and turned it over to police.

According to an interview with the Daily Mail, Katie's parents gave her up for adoption, but Katie sought them out once she turned 18. Katie lived with the family, including two younger sisters, at a home on Locustgrove Court in Henrico's West End.

Court documents say the 11-year-old sister wrote she is "...scared of her father and refers to him as 'Satan.'" She said she had "...walked into his bedroom and found dad and her sister (Katie) in bed together."

