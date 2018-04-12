Vehicle flees Stafford deputy, crashes into another car - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Vehicle flees Stafford deputy, crashes into another car

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
Authorities are looking for the driver of the vehicle on the left. (Source: Stafford County Sheriff's Office) Authorities are looking for the driver of the vehicle on the left. (Source: Stafford County Sheriff's Office)
STAFFORD, VA (WWBT) -

A vehicle led authorities on a chase and crashed into another vehicle before continuing.

It happened Friday around 4 p.m. in Stafford, and the sheriff’s office is asking for help locating the suspect.

Police describe the vehicle as a black crossover SUV, but the make and model are not known.

A sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop the vehicle after it was observed making an illegal U-turn on Austin Ridge Drive in the area of Lafayette Street and Tavern Road. The vehicle didn’t stop, and after pulling into a cul-de-sac, fled at a high rate of speed.

While leading the deputy on a chase, the vehicle hit a blue Cadillac stopped at a red light at the intersection of Mine Road and Northampton Boulevard.

The deputy lost sight of the vehicle and ended the chase.

No one was injured.

The vehicle should have a scrape of blue paint on the right side, and the front right headline does not work.

Anyone with information is asked to (540) 658-4400.

