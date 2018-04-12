Vehicle flees Stafford deputy, crashes into another car

Authorities are looking for the driver of the vehicle on the left. (Source: Stafford County Sheriff's Office)

A vehicle led authorities on a chase and crashed into another vehicle before continuing.

It happened Friday around 4 p.m. in Stafford, and the sheriff’s office is asking for help locating the suspect.

Police describe the vehicle as a black crossover SUV, but the make and model are not known.

A sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop the vehicle after it was observed making an illegal U-turn on Austin Ridge Drive in the area of Lafayette Street and Tavern Road. The vehicle didn’t stop, and after pulling into a cul-de-sac, fled at a high rate of speed.

While leading the deputy on a chase, the vehicle hit a blue Cadillac stopped at a red light at the intersection of Mine Road and Northampton Boulevard.

The deputy lost sight of the vehicle and ended the chase.

No one was injured.

The vehicle should have a scrape of blue paint on the right side, and the front right headline does not work.

Anyone with information is asked to (540) 658-4400.

