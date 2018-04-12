AP source: Browns near contract extension with Jarvis Landry

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer
CLEVELAND (AP) - Jarvis Landry is about to make a major grab.
The star wide receiver is close to finalizing a multiyear contract extension with the Cleveland Browns, who believe the three-time Pro Bowler can hasten their turnaround. The team and Landry's representatives are closing in on a deal, a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Thursday.
The sides remain in talks but expect to complete the contract soon, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been finalized. ESPN first reported Landry's extension.
Landry led the NFL with 112 receptions last season and his new contract is expected to make him one of the league's highest paid pass catchers.
The Browns, who are coming off a 0-16 season, acquired Landry from Miami in a trade last month. Cleveland sent a fourth-round pick in 2018 and seventh-rounder in 2019 to the Dolphins, who had signed Landry to a $16 million, one-year franchise tag to make the exchange possible.
The acquisition of Landry was one of several major offseason moves made by the Browns, who have the No. 1 and No. 4 overall picks in the draft later this month and are expected to select a quarterback.
The Dolphins drafted Landry in the second round in 2014 out of LSU. He's blossomed into one of the game's top playmakers; his 400 catches are the most for any player in his first four seasons. Landry has racked up 4,038 yards and 22 touchdowns.
When Landry arrived in Cleveland, new Browns general manager John Dorsey said the 25-year-old fit all the criteria the team wanted.
"He has marvelous stats," Dorsey said. "He's a Pro Bowler. He has a presence about him and the way he plays the game. I think he will be ideal in the slot receiver position. He loves to play the football game. He is one of those guys that we consistently talk about. Are they competitive? Do they love the game of football? I think he fits that model."
