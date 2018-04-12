Tiger reported running through streets of New York _ or not

NEW YORK (AP) - A false report of a tiger in the streets of New York has caused a social media frenzy.

WNBC says the New York Police Department got a call around 8:30 a.m. Thursday about a tiger in Harlem.

People on Twitter described a notification from the Citizen app that said police were responding to unconfirmed reports of a loose tiger running around the street.

Shortly thereafter, police confirmed that there was indeed a wild-animal sighting.

It was a raccoon.

Information from: WNBC-TV, http://www.nbcnewyork.com

