Vermont bistro owner offers gift for return of cutout

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont restaurant owner is offering a $100 gift certificate to the person who returns a life-size cardboard cutout of himself that was stolen from an airport.

Bob Conlon said Wednesday he has no idea why anyone would want to steal the advertisement for Leunig's Bistro. WCAX-TV reports Conlon would like the cutout back because it cost $350.

Police say surveillance video shows two women taking the cutout of Conlon the night of March 23. Officials say the unidentified women had just gotten off an inbound flight at Burlington International Airport.

Police previously said the advertisement has "significant monetary value."

Information from: WCAX-TV, http://www.wcax.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

