It's National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

It's National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day

(WWBT) -

Food Network's Chopped Junior Champion and Moseley's own, Claire Hollingsworth made us a classic grilled cheese sandwich.

Check out her pro tips on 12 About Town.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly