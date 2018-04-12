Magic fire coach Frank Vogel after 2 seasons - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Magic fire coach Frank Vogel after 2 seasons

(AP Photo/John Raoux). Orlando Magic head coach Frank Vogel directs his players during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux). Orlando Magic head coach Frank Vogel directs his players during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Orlando, Fla.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - The Orlando Magic fired coach Frank Vogel on Thursday, one day after the team wrapped up its sixth consecutive losing season.

Vogel was with the Magic for two years, going 54-110. He became the second coach to get fired within hours after the end of the NBA's regular season. The New York Knicks parted ways with Jeff Hornacek earlier Thursday.

Vogel came to Orlando after six seasons with Indiana, where he won 250 regular-season games and got the Pacers to the Eastern Conference finals in three consecutive seasons.

But with the Magic, he went 29-53 and 25-57.

Vogel had one year left on his contract with the Magic.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

