Ad touting 'World Famous Big Blue Bug' goes up on I-95

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - The nearly 60-foot long blue termite that overlooks Interstate 95 in Rhode Island is now even harder to miss.

Big Blue Bug Solutions put up a billboard in Providence on Tuesday alerting drivers that their building and its "World Famous Big Blue Bug" are only a mile away.

Company vice president Tony DeJesus tells WJAR-TV that they get visitors from all over the world looking for the bug known as Nibbles Woodaway. It has been a landmark for drivers for nearly 40 years and doubles as a quirky symbol of the state, showing up occasionally in movies and TV shows.

