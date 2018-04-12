Ad touting 'World Famous Big Blue Bug' goes up on I-95 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Ad touting 'World Famous Big Blue Bug' goes up on I-95

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - The nearly 60-foot long blue termite that overlooks Interstate 95 in Rhode Island is now even harder to miss.

Big Blue Bug Solutions put up a billboard in Providence on Tuesday alerting drivers that their building and its "World Famous Big Blue Bug" are only a mile away.

Company vice president Tony DeJesus tells WJAR-TV that they get visitors from all over the world looking for the bug known as Nibbles Woodaway. It has been a landmark for drivers for nearly 40 years and doubles as a quirky symbol of the state, showing up occasionally in movies and TV shows.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

